Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Operation, Application and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated dispensing systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,980.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,665.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global automated dispensing systems market,and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on application, the global automated dispensing systems marketis segmented into in-patient automated dispensing and out-patient automated dispensing. The in-patient automated dispensing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Proactive government policies to promote excellent medical facilities at primary healthcare centers is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market for in-patient automated dispensing.



The global automated dispensing systems market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing medication errors and rising geriatric population. However, the problems associated with automated dispensing systems such as wrong programme input, equipment breakdown and othersmay hinder the market growth.



Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell, Inc, BD, ARxIUM, Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc, Innovation Associates, RxMedic Systems, Inc, Swiss log Holding Ltd and Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbHare among the leading companies operating in the automated dispensing systemsmarket.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Automated Dispensing Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Automated Dispensing Systems Market - Market Landscape



5. Automated Dispensing Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Medication Errors

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Problems Associated with Automated Dispensing Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Automated Dispensing Systems Market- Global Analysis



7. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis - By Operation



8. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis - By Application



9. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis - By End User



10. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automated Dispensing Systems Market



12. Automated Dispensing Systems Market -Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Aurobindo Pharma

AstraZeneca

