New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960172/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027.Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Sports Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sports Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960172/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Coaches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Coaches by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Coaches by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Clubs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Clubs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Clubs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Leagues by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Leagues by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Leagues by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Associations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Sports Associations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Associations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sports Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Sports Software by Software -
Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Sports Software by Software -
Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Sports Software by Software -
Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sports Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Sports Software by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Sports Software by Software -
Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software
by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Sports Software by Software -
Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by
Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud-Based
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Sports Software by End-Use -
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches, Clubs,
Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Software by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports
Associations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software
by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports
Associations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports Software by
Software - Cloud-Based and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software
by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Software by End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports
Associations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports Software by
End-Use - Coaches, Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coaches,
Clubs, Leagues and Sports Associations for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960172/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: