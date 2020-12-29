New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vodka Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884171/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on vodka market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands and growing demand from millennials. In addition, increasing prominence of private-label brands is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vodka market in US market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment and price segment.



The vodka market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• On-Trade

• Off-Trade



By Product

• Unflavored

• Flavored



By Price

• Premium

• Value



This study identifies the growth of organized retail sector as one of the prime reasons driving the vodka market in US growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vodka market in US covers the following areas:

• Vodka market in US sizing

• Vodka market in US forecast

• Vodka market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884171/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001