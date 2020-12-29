New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960170/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Player Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Team Performance Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Sports Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 34.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Sports Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$441.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.7% and 30.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$441.9 Million by the year 2027.



Health Assessment Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020



In the global Health Assessment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$310 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$315.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

IBM Corporation

Opta Sports

Oracle Corporation

Prozone Sports Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

STATS

Tableau Software, Inc.

TruMedia Networks, Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960170/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Player Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Player Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Player Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Team Performance

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Team Performance Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Team Performance

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Assessment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Health Assessment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Assessment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Video Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Video Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Data

Interpretation & Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Data Interpretation &

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Interpretation &

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sports Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: China Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sports Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: France Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million or Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Analytics by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance

Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data

Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Analytics by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance

Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data

Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Analytics

by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health

Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Analytics by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance

Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data

Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Player

Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video

Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Analytics by Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance

Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data

Interpretation & Analysis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Sports Analytics by

Application - Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis,

Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation &

Analysis and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health

Assessment, Video Analysis, Data Interpretation & Analysis and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960170/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001