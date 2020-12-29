Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Batteries - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the global battery industry. Demand by product and market are presented in US dollars. Demand totals for each country are also presented in inflation-adjusted constant dollars, with exchange rates benchmarked at 2019 levels.
For each country, product demand is presented for:
- Primary alkaline batteries
- Primary zinc-carbon batteries
- Primary lithium batteries
- Other primary batteries, including zinc-air, silver-oxide, nickel oxyhydroxide, and all other primary batteries
- Secondary lead-acid batteries
- Secondary lithium-ion batteries
- Secondary nickel-based batteries
- Other secondary batteries, such as sodium-nickel chloride, rechargeable alkaline, zinc-air, nickel-hydrogen, sodium-sulfur, silver-zinc, nickel-air, lithium-sulfur, aluminium-air, and zinc-bromine
Totals for primary and secondary battery demand in each country are segmented into:
- Automotive OEM (including for conventional and hybrid/electric vehicles)
- Automotive aftermarket (including for conventional and hybrid/electric vehicles)
- Consumer OEM
- Consumer replacement
- Other markets (e.g., motive power, UPS systems, telecom backup systems, aerospace and defence, energy storage)
Production data for each country are presented for primary batteries and secondary batteries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Market Overview
- Study Scope
- Global Battery Demand
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Region
- Near-Term Impact of COVID-19
- Global Battery Shipments by Region
- International Trade by Region
- Battery Pricing Trends
- Legal & Regulatory Factors
- Region-Specific Regulations
- Product Specific Regulations
3. Primary (Disposable) Batteries
- Scope & Description
- Primary Battery Demand
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Type
- Alkaline Batteries
- Zinc-Carbon Batteries
- Lithium Primary Batteries
- Other Primary Batteries
- Primary Battery International Trade
- Primary Battery Shipments by Region
- Primary Battery Pricing Trends
- Primary Battery Technology & Product Development
- Primary Batteries Market Share
4. Secondary (Rechargeable) Batteries
- Scope & Product Description
- Secondary Battery Demand by Region
- Secondary Battery Demand by Type
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Demand by Region
- Market Share
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Demand by Region
- Market Share
- Nickel-Based Secondary Batteries
- Demand by Region
- Suppliers
- Other Secondary Batteries
- Demand by Region
- Suppliers
- Secondary Battery Shipments by Region
- Secondary Battery International Trade
- Secondary Battery Pricing Trends
- Secondary Battery Technology & Product Development
- Lithium-Based Batteries
- Zinc-Air Batteries
- Secondary Battery Market Share
5. Automotive Batteries
- Scope & Product Description
- Markets
- Demand by Vehicle Type & Market Segment
- Conventional Motor Vehicles
- Hybrid/Electric Vehicles
- OEM Markets
- Vehicle Aftermarket
- Demand by Battery Type
- Demand by Region
- Key Suppliers
6. Consumer Batteries
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market Segment (OEM & Aftermarket)
- Demand by Battery Type
- Demand by Region
- Key Suppliers
7. Other Battery Markets
- Scope
- Demand by Battery Type
- Demand by Region
- Key Suppliers
8. North America
- North America: Scope & Market Size
- North America: Battery Supply & Demand
- North America: Primary Battery Demand
- North America: Secondary Battery Demand
- North America: Battery Demand by Market
- North America: Key Suppliers & Market Share
9. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Scope & Market Size
- Central & South America: Battery Supply & Demand
- Central & South America: Primary Battery Demand
- Central & South America: Secondary Battery Demand
- Central & South America: Battery Demand by Market
- Central & South America: Key Suppliers & Market Share
10. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Scope & Market Size
- Western Europe: Battery Supply & Demand
- Western Europe: Primary Battery Demand
- Western Europe: Secondary Battery Demand
- Western Europe: Battery Demand by Market
- Western Europe: Key Suppliers & Market Share
11. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Scope & Market Size
- Eastern Europe: Battery Supply & Demand
- Eastern Europe: Primary Battery Demand
- Eastern Europe: Secondary Battery Demand
- Eastern Europe: Battery Demand by Market
- Eastern Europe: Key Suppliers & Market Share
12. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Scope & Market Size
- Asia/Pacific: Battery Supply & Demand
- Asia/Pacific: Primary Battery Demand
- Asia/Pacific: Secondary Battery Demand
- Asia/Pacific: Battery Demand by Market
- Asia/Pacific: Key Suppliers & Market Share
13. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Scope & Market Size
- Africa/Mideast: Supply & Demand
- Africa/Mideast: Primary Battery Demand
- Africa/Mideast: Secondary Battery Demand
- Africa/Mideast: Battery Demand by Market
- Africa/Mideast: Key Suppliers & Market Share
14. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
Companies Mentioned
- Clarios
- Duracell
- Energizer
- Hitachi
- LG Chem
- Murata Manufacturing
- Panasonic
- Samsung
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2ifox
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900