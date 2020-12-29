Dublin, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Batteries - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the global battery industry. Demand by product and market are presented in US dollars. Demand totals for each country are also presented in inflation-adjusted constant dollars, with exchange rates benchmarked at 2019 levels.

For each country, product demand is presented for:

Primary alkaline batteries

Primary zinc-carbon batteries

Primary lithium batteries

Other primary batteries, including zinc-air, silver-oxide, nickel oxyhydroxide, and all other primary batteries

Secondary lead-acid batteries

Secondary lithium-ion batteries

Secondary nickel-based batteries

Other secondary batteries, such as sodium-nickel chloride, rechargeable alkaline, zinc-air, nickel-hydrogen, sodium-sulfur, silver-zinc, nickel-air, lithium-sulfur, aluminium-air, and zinc-bromine

Totals for primary and secondary battery demand in each country are segmented into:

Automotive OEM (including for conventional and hybrid/electric vehicles)

Automotive aftermarket (including for conventional and hybrid/electric vehicles)

Consumer OEM

Consumer replacement

Other markets (e.g., motive power, UPS systems, telecom backup systems, aerospace and defence, energy storage)

Production data for each country are presented for primary batteries and secondary batteries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Market Overview

Study Scope

Global Battery Demand

Demand by Product

Demand by Market

Demand by Region

Near-Term Impact of COVID-19

Global Battery Shipments by Region

International Trade by Region

Battery Pricing Trends

Legal & Regulatory Factors

Region-Specific Regulations

Product Specific Regulations

3. Primary (Disposable) Batteries

Scope & Description

Primary Battery Demand

Demand by Region

Demand by Type

Alkaline Batteries

Zinc-Carbon Batteries

Lithium Primary Batteries

Other Primary Batteries

Primary Battery International Trade

Primary Battery Shipments by Region

Primary Battery Pricing Trends

Primary Battery Technology & Product Development

Primary Batteries Market Share

4. Secondary (Rechargeable) Batteries

Scope & Product Description

Secondary Battery Demand by Region

Secondary Battery Demand by Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

Demand by Region

Market Share

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Demand by Region

Market Share

Nickel-Based Secondary Batteries

Demand by Region

Suppliers

Other Secondary Batteries

Demand by Region

Suppliers

Secondary Battery Shipments by Region

Secondary Battery International Trade

Secondary Battery Pricing Trends

Secondary Battery Technology & Product Development

Lithium-Based Batteries

Zinc-Air Batteries

Secondary Battery Market Share

5. Automotive Batteries

Scope & Product Description

Markets

Demand by Vehicle Type & Market Segment

Conventional Motor Vehicles

Hybrid/Electric Vehicles

OEM Markets

Vehicle Aftermarket

Demand by Battery Type

Demand by Region

Key Suppliers

6. Consumer Batteries

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market Segment (OEM & Aftermarket)

Demand by Battery Type

Demand by Region

Key Suppliers

7. Other Battery Markets

Scope

Demand by Battery Type

Demand by Region

Key Suppliers

8. North America

North America: Scope & Market Size

North America: Battery Supply & Demand

North America: Primary Battery Demand

North America: Secondary Battery Demand

North America: Battery Demand by Market

North America: Key Suppliers & Market Share

9. Central & South America

Central & South America: Scope & Market Size

Central & South America: Battery Supply & Demand

Central & South America: Primary Battery Demand

Central & South America: Secondary Battery Demand

Central & South America: Battery Demand by Market

Central & South America: Key Suppliers & Market Share

10. Western Europe

Western Europe: Scope & Market Size

Western Europe: Battery Supply & Demand

Western Europe: Primary Battery Demand

Western Europe: Secondary Battery Demand

Western Europe: Battery Demand by Market

Western Europe: Key Suppliers & Market Share

11. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Scope & Market Size

Eastern Europe: Battery Supply & Demand

Eastern Europe: Primary Battery Demand

Eastern Europe: Secondary Battery Demand

Eastern Europe: Battery Demand by Market

Eastern Europe: Key Suppliers & Market Share

12. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Scope & Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Battery Supply & Demand

Asia/Pacific: Primary Battery Demand

Asia/Pacific: Secondary Battery Demand

Asia/Pacific: Battery Demand by Market

Asia/Pacific: Key Suppliers & Market Share

13. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Scope & Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Supply & Demand

Africa/Mideast: Primary Battery Demand

Africa/Mideast: Secondary Battery Demand

Africa/Mideast: Battery Demand by Market

Africa/Mideast: Key Suppliers & Market Share

14. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

Companies Mentioned



Clarios

Duracell

Energizer

Hitachi

LG Chem

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

Samsung

