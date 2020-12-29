New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Truck Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339236/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce in several countries and supportive government policies for the growth of the MSME sector. In addition, the growth of e-commerce in several countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial truck market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial truck market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Electric truck

• Non-electric



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial truck market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial truck market covers the following areas:

• Industrial truck market sizing

• Industrial truck market forecast

• Industrial truck market industry analysis





