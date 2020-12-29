New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458541/?utm_source=GNW

28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial uninterruptible power supply market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for power backup solutions and rise in demand from telecom industry. In addition, growing demand for power backup solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial uninterruptible power supply market analysis includes power rating segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial uninterruptible power supply market is segmented as below:

By Power Rating

• 1-10 kVA

• 10.1-20 kVA

• 20.1-100 kVA

• 100.1 kVA and above



By End-user

• Transport infrastructure

• Refining and petrochemical

• Process industry

• Power

• Oil and gas



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the government initiatives for industrial development as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial uninterruptible power supply market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial uninterruptible power supply market covers the following areas:

• Industrial uninterruptible power supply market sizing

• Industrial uninterruptible power supply market forecast

• Industrial uninterruptible power supply market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001