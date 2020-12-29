VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to provide shareholders with this review of the Company’s most successful year ever and thank all shareholders for helping make 2020 the most successful year ever. Moreover, given the partnerships, products, and financing discussed below, Loop Insights is extremely confident that 2021 will see an equal magnitude of growth experienced in 2020.



To this end, Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated the following:

Dear shareholders,

2020 was an extraordinary year and we hope you and your families are staying healthy and safe. COVID-19 has had a major impact on economies, families, and businesses. It has been one of Loop’s major focuses to combat the effects of this pandemic in order to help industries recover and thrive in this new normal. Throughout the year, my team and I have worked tirelessly to create products and solutions that would gain the trust of our partners such as Telus, Amazon Web Services, Vend, bdG Sports, and most recently, NTT DATA, so that they could have the confidence necessary to bring this into their global customer opportunities.

I am happy to report that we have accomplished this goal and as a result of these world-class partnerships, are now on the cusp of participating in global opportunities we never thought possible at the beginning of 2020. Moreover, we are very confident that additional significant developments will continue to be announced in 2021 when our partners and customers return from their holiday breaks to resume several high-level discussions across many verticals.

None of these accomplishments in 2020 and those awaiting us in 2021 would be possible without my great team and our great shareholders. I always express gratitude to my team and am especially grateful to the shareholders that have supported Loop this year. Our successes in 2020 have reflected the company’s long-term vision that we continue to execute. As we enjoy this holiday season to spend valuable time with our families, we are also enjoying a much needed but short break before returning to work to further execute on work that awaits us and our partners upon our return. The Loop Insights team has worked hard to achieve a year of incredible successes and looks forward to hitting the ground hungry and humble on behalf of our great shareholders. Thank you so much for your continued support which has been integral to our 2020 success and will be integral to our 2021 success.

2020 CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

Loop Insights achieved a number of monumental milestones this calendar year as it developed its leading services including:

AMAZON

On June 8th , Loop Insights was selected to join Amazon Web Services Partner Network, joining the majority of Fortune 100 companies that rely on Amazon’s services every day. As a preferred partner, Loop will seize this networking opportunity to gain access to hundreds of ongoing AWS portfolios, as well as co-development projects. More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies source their solutions and services from Amazon.

On October 22nd, Loop Insights and Amazon Web Services announced the two companies would be hosting an interactive webinar to showcase Loop’s venue tracing capabilities. The webinar was a great success and achieved its maximum attendance of 1,000 viewers, with more than 88% of viewers remaining engaged through to the end of the final Q&A segment. Loop received inquiries from large corporations in sectors such as Airlines, Sports & Entertainment Enterprises, Telecom, and Government, with many significant discussions now at advanced stages.

TELUS

On October 15th , Loop announced the significant milestone of having been accepted into the Telus IoT Marketplace. The Company’s first product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our contact tracing product, which has received significant exposure to many of TELUS’s largest customers and ongoing significant discussions with them. The third-party validation that came with this acceptance has been instrumental in Loop’s contact tracing discussions with large corporate customers around the world.

On December 3rd , Loop announced the Launch Of A Second Product Into The TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers. The Company’s second product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our Insights service which consists of our IoT Fobi device, Loop Cloud API, and AI Insights Portal that provide automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Loop's Fobi device's real-time capabilities are driven by Artificial Intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use, Loop enables customers to increase revenues through increased spend per customer.

NTT DATA

On December 17th , Loop announced the most significant partnership in its history with NTT DATA, a top-ranked global IoT services company, and subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, the world’s 4th largest telecom company, ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500. As a result of this partnership, Loop will be exposed to global opportunities never thought possible earlier this year. For example, Loop’s successful live deployment of its Venue Bubble solution and its published capabilities with respect to its Travel Bubble solution will be the subject of work on major projects with NTT DATA.

RETAIL - VEND AND SHOPIFY

On August 10th , Loop Insights announced a reseller partnership and API integration with Vend, a leading global PoS company that operates over 25,000 stores across 140 countries. The announcement came with the partnership’s first sale to a franchise with 30 locations. Through the reseller partnership, Loop is working with Vend’s global team to continue to onboard new customers monthly.

On August 20th , Vend and Loop Insights announced a 20-store pilot that successfully concluded on November 4th with an agreement to deploy its insights platform at 550 "Your CBD" locations across 41 states, the largest CBD retailer in the United States. The Your CBD Store win includes the implementation of Loop’s data insights platform across 170 new stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 380 stores in Q2 of 2021.

Loop will significantly benefit from Vend’s large global sales team that is now actively selling Loop’s products and services to its current 25,000 retail customer base, which will provide additional recurring revenue opportunities through monthly SAAS, as well as, potential revenue share opportunities.

In the same announcement on November 4th, Loop announced the completion of its point of sale integration with Shopify, providing Loop with access to the 500,000 merchants currently using the Shopify platform. Completing our Shopify integration further bolsters Loop’s efforts to achieve global scale via e-commerce and bricks and mortar opportunities. Retailers look to leverage data to create personalized shopping experiences across channels and optimize retail supply chain and inventory management. This makes Loop’s real-time online and offline data connectivity vital.

UKLIPZ

On November 12th , Loop announced the 2021 integration of Uklipz into its product stack. This is a very important milestone for Loop due to the significant strength it adds to our offering and the disruption it creates in the massive but problematic consumer review industry. The UKLIPZ platform is another important strategic move by providing our partners and customers with another immediate complimentary plug-in to expand and significantly strengthen the current Loop solution offering. Revenues from UKLIPZ will be generated through multiple streams as follows:

Monthly SaaS fees from Brands and Retailers

Transaction fees when a consumer purchases through the platform

Brands purchasing use of consumer video reviews

Sponsored ads

Retail

WORLD’S FIRST EVER VENUE BUBBLES IN A LIVE ENVIRONMENT

On September 16th , Loop Insights signed an agreement with NCAA Division 1 school, the University of Houston, to implement its contactless venue tracing platform across its facilities. In addition, the school agreed to implement Loop’s contactless, artificial intelligence marketing solutions to provide personalized promotions and targeted engagement at University of Houston football games at TDECU Stadium.

On October 8th Loop announced it was selected as the Premier Venue Tracing and Fan Engagement Solution for NCAA College Basketball #VegasBubble in Las Vegas, where games were played at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, and T-Mobile Arena between November 25 and December 22, 2020.

On November 9th Loop announced it would Implement the First-Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" (End-To-End Testing, Contact Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at the #BeachBubble NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, hosting 14 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams in November and December that are playing at both Hertz Arena and Alico Arena (FGCU) while lodging at the Hyatt Regency.

On November 23rd , Loop Insights partnered with VenueNext to deliver a seamless mobile commerce solution to both college and professional sports venues across North America. VenueNext was founded in 2014 with Levi’s® Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers and has since gone on to power mobile-first and frictionless commerce in more than one hundred arenas, stadiums, theme parks, universities, corporate cafes, and theaters across the globe.

On December 1st Loop announced achieving 100% success in delivering the first-ever fully integrated “Venue Bubble” in live environments at both NCAA College Basketball Tournaments. Live demonstrations of the Venue Bubbles lead to significant discussions about some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021 that are set to continue after the holiday break.

EXTENDING VENUE BUBBLES TO FILM AND TRAVEL

On October 19th Loop Insights and Empower Clinics announced the combination of their respective Venue Tracing and COVID-19 testing expertise to create the first-ever “Travel Bubble” solution for the global travel industry. Subsequently, on December 9th Loop and Empower partnered with SimpliFlying, the world’s leading aviation marketing consulting firm, to support specific near-term opportunities with World Renown Resorts, National Tourism Boards, Major Airlines, Airports, Cruise Ships, and Ports.

On December 14th Loop Insights expanded its venue bubble platform to create a “Film bubble”, in partnership with Draganfly’s “Safe Set” solution, for an upcoming major motion picture (“MMP1”) that is scheduled to commence filming in January 2021. The name of the film and the starring actors will remain confidential until the commencement of filming.

HEALTHCARE

On December 8th Loop Insights joined KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN), Liquid Avatar, Lumedic, The Campus Agency, and TripXpertz to form a consortium to manage verifiable identity credentials for COVID-19 vaccinations. Through this consortium and Loop Insights’ previous partnership with iStoc, the Company is now able to provide medical testing beyond the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 21st Loop announced the January 2021 launch of its Digital Connect Health Platform, a fully-integrated digital healthcare solution designed for both government and private sector. The launch comes after continuous discussions and requests from government leaders, both Provincial and Federal, over the past 7 months after the April 20 launch of the Beta version of its Smart Health contactless check-in platform, which streamlines patient engagement and operations. Loop’s Smart Health device requires a simple tap of the patient’s mobile phone to check in and verify their ID. Patients have frictionless access to everything they need in one simple wallet pass, including real-time notifications, testing and tracing updates, critical health information, and more.

FINANCING AND INTENTION TO UPLIST TO MAJOR NORTH AMERICAN STOCK EXCHANGES

As a result of our success in 2020 and anticipated success in 2021, Loop announced its “Uplist Plan” on December 7th to begin the process of uplisting to major North American Stock Exchanges. The Uplist Plan outlines Loop’s proposed plan to apply to have its common shares uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), as a technology company, from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), followed by an intention to apply for listing on NASDAQ. Completion of the Uplist Plan is subject to meeting certain conditions and approvals that are not assured and outlined in the press release for full review by shareholders.

Moreover, on December 11th, Loop announced the receipt of approximately $4,600,000 from the exercise of warrants up to December 10, 2020. The proceeds from this latest round of warrants being exercised are expected to provide Loop with the financial resources necessary to fund growth and operations to the end of 2021 at a minimum, assuming the Company wasn’t able to generate any further revenue from business operations. As such, the Company does not foresee the need for any financing with the exception of strategic client partners that may want to invest in Loop in order to participate in its growth.

Moreover, as the Company expects to generate meaningful revenue from its current and anticipated sales pipeline over the next 12 months, as well as, receive additional proceeds from further anticipated warrant exercises, the Company is confident it now has the war chest necessary to pursue all anticipated business opportunities as the demand for its solutions continues to grow on a weekly, if not daily basis.

CEO Rob Anson added “As shareholders can see from this year in review, Loop had an incredible year in 2020, and more importantly, is positioned with the right partners, products, pipeline, and financial resources to make the same quantum leap in 2021. Our success is reflective of our hard work and the exceptional quality of our people. Our team has grown and we’ve welcomed many passionate members who continue to drive innovation here at Loop. Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loop team has overcome all obstacles and continues to work to drive the growth of the company, whether working remotely or together in our Vancouver office. We can’t wait to get back to work and deliver more big wins for our shareholders.”

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website : www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E : ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights



