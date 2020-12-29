Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on December 29, 2020 at 1.00 pm



Suominen Corporation has received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act from Ahlström Capital Oy, according to which as a result of an intragroup merger in which AC Invest Two B.V. has been merged into its parent company Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is therefore as of December 28, 2020 the direct shareholder in Suominen Corporation.



Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.95% 23.95% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 23.95% 23.95%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 13,953,357 23.95% Total 13,953,357 23.95%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Ahlström Capiltal Oy Ahlstrom B.V. 23.95% 23.95%

As a result of an intragroup merger in which AC Invest Two B.V. has been merged into its parent company Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is therefore the direct shareholder in Suominen Corporation. Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Ahlström Capital Oy.

