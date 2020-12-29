New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spatial Light Modulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960158/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Beam Shaping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$369.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Spatial Light Modulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



Optical Segment to Record 17% CAGR



In the global Optical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$150.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$166.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Forth Dimension Displays Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Holoeye Photonics AG

Jenoptik AG

Meadowlark Optics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Santec Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960158/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Spatial Light Modulator Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Spatial Light Modulators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Spatial Light Modulators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Beam Shaping (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Beam Shaping (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Beam Shaping (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Display (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Display (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Display (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Optical (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Optical (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Optical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Laser Beam Steering (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Laser Beam Steering (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Laser Beam Steering (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Holographic Data Storage (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Holographic Data Storage (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Holographic Data Storage (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Spatial Light Modulator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Spatial Light Modulators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Spatial Light Modulators Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Spatial Light Modulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spatial

Light Modulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Spatial Light Modulators Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Spatial Light Modulators in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Spatial Light Modulators Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Spatial Light Modulator Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Spatial Light Modulators Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Spatial Light Modulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Spatial Light Modulators Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Spatial Light Modulators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Spatial Light Modulators Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Spatial Light Modulators in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spatial Light Modulators Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Spatial Light Modulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Spatial Light Modulators Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Spatial Light Modulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Spatial Light Modulators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spatial Light Modulators Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 57: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Spatial Light Modulators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Spatial Light Modulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 62: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Spatial Light Modulators Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Spatial Light Modulators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Spatial Light Modulators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Spatial Light Modulators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Spatial Light Modulators Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Spatial Light Modulators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Spatial Light Modulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Spatial Light Modulators in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spatial Light Modulators Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Spatial Light Modulators Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 80: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Spatial Light Modulators Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Spatial Light Modulators in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spatial Light Modulators Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Spatial Light Modulators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Spatial Light Modulators Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Spatial Light Modulators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Spatial Light Modulators Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Spatial Light Modulators Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spatial Light Modulators Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Spatial Light Modulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Spatial Light Modulators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Spatial Light Modulators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Spatial Light Modulators Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Spatial Light Modulators Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spatial

Light Modulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Spatial Light Modulators Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Spatial Light Modulators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Spatial Light Modulators in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spatial Light Modulators Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Spatial Light Modulators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Spatial Light Modulators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Spatial Light Modulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 114: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Spatial Light Modulators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Spatial Light Modulators Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Spatial Light Modulators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spatial Light Modulators Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 120: Spatial Light Modulators Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960158/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001