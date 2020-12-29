New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Based C4ISR Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960155/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Command & Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ISR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Space Based C4ISR market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Communication Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960155/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Space Based C4ISR Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Space Based C4ISR Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Space Based C4ISR Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Space Based C4ISR Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Command & Control (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Command & Control (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Command & Control (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: ISR (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: ISR (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: ISR (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Communication (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Communication (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Communication (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Computer (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Computer (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Computer (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electronic Warfare (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electronic Warfare (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Electronic Warfare (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Space Based C4ISR Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Space Based C4ISR Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Space Based C4ISR Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Space Based C4ISR Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Space Based C4ISR Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Space Based C4ISR Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Space Based C4ISR Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Space Based C4ISR: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Space Based C4ISR Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Space Based C4ISR Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Space Based C4ISR Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Space Based C4ISR Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Space Based C4ISR Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Space Based C4ISR Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Space Based C4ISR Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Space Based C4ISR Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Space Based C4ISR Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Space Based C4ISR Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Space Based C4ISR Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Space Based C4ISR Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Space Based C4ISR Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Space Based C4ISR Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Space Based C4ISR Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Space Based C4ISR Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Space Based C4ISR Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Space Based C4ISR Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Space Based C4ISR Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Space Based C4ISR Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Space Based C4ISR Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Space Based C4ISR: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Space Based C4ISR Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Space Based C4ISR Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Space Based C4ISR Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Space Based C4ISR Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Space Based C4ISR Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Space Based C4ISR Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Space Based C4ISR Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Space Based C4ISR Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Space Based C4ISR Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Space Based C4ISR Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Space Based C4ISR Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960155/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: