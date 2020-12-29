New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar PV Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960147/?utm_source=GNW

3 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Utility, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.2% CAGR and reach US$895.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C&I segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $223 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR



The Solar PV Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$223 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$496.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Residential Segment to Record 15.9% CAGR



In the global Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$173.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$468 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$325.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Hanwha Group

Ja Solar Co. Ltd.

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar PV Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solar PV Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solar PV Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Utility (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Utility (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Utility (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: C&I (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: C&I (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: C&I (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solar PV Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Solar PV Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Solar PV Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Solar PV Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Solar PV Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar PV

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Solar PV Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Solar PV Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Solar PV Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solar PV Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Solar PV Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Solar PV Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Solar PV Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Solar PV Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Solar PV Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Solar PV Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Solar PV Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Solar PV Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Solar PV Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Solar PV Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar PV Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Solar PV Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Solar PV Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Solar PV Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Solar PV Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Solar PV Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Solar PV Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Solar PV Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Solar PV Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Solar PV Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Solar PV Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Solar PV Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Solar PV Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Solar PV Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Solar PV Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Solar PV Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Solar PV Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Solar PV Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar PV Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar PV Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Solar PV Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Solar PV Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Solar PV Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Solar PV Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Solar PV Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Solar PV Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Solar PV Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Solar PV Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Solar PV Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Solar PV Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Solar PV Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Solar PV Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Solar PV Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Solar PV Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Solar PV Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Solar PV Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Solar PV Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Solar PV Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Solar PV Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Solar PV Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar PV

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Solar PV Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Solar PV Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Solar PV Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Solar PV Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Solar PV Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar PV Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Solar PV Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Solar PV Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Solar PV Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Solar PV Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Solar PV Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Solar PV Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Solar PV Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Solar PV Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Solar PV Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Solar PV Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

