New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software License Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960132/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$148.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2B Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Software License Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



B2C Software Segment to Record 12.3% CAGR



In the global B2C Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Flexera Software LLC

IBM Corporation

InishTech

License4J

Reprise Software

Snow Software AB

Wibu-Systems AG

X-Formation Denmark ApS







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960132/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Software License Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Software License Management Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Software License Management Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Software License Management Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Embedded (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Embedded (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Embedded (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: B2B Software (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: B2B Software (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: B2B Software (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: B2C Software (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: B2C Software (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: B2C Software (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Software License Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Software License Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Software License Management Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: Software License Management Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Software License Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Software License Management Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Software License Management Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Software

License Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Software License Management Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Software License Management Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Software License Management in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Software License Management Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Software License Management Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Software License Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Software License Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Software License Management Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Software License Management Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Software License Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Software License Management Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Software License Management Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Software License Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Software License Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Software License Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Software License Management Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Software License Management Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Software License Management Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Software License Management in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Software License Management Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Software License Management Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Software License Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Software License Management Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Software License Management Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Software License Management

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 44: Software License Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Software License Management Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Software License Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Software License Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Software License Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Software License Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Software License Management Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Software License Management Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960132/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001