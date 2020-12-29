To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 December 2020
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2021
Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa
DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0963% pa
DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0063% pa
DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa
DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa
DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A_S - 29-12-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nykredit Realkredit A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: