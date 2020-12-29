New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood Pulp Bleaching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$536.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Textile segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Sodium Hydrosulfite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Mineral Ore Flotation Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Mineral Ore Flotation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sodium Hydrosulfite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sodium Hydrosulfite Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sodium Hydrosulfite Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Textile (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Textile (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Textile (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 74: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 114: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: