New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood Pulp Bleaching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$536.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Textile segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Sodium Hydrosulfite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Mineral Ore Flotation Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Mineral Ore Flotation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd.

Hunan Maunsell Chemical New Technology Co., Ltd.

JinHe Group

Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Hydrosulfite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Hydrosulfite Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sodium Hydrosulfite Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Wood Pulp Bleaching (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Textile (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Textile (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Textile (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mineral Ore Flotation (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 74: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Sodium Hydrosulfite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Hydrosulfite in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Sodium Hydrosulfite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Hydrosulfite in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sodium Hydrosulfite Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Sodium Hydrosulfite Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Sodium Hydrosulfite Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 114: Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001