New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Bicarbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960124/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Animal Feed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food and Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Sodium Bicarbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Industrial Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGC Chemicals

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960124/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Bicarbonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Bicarbonate Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sodium Bicarbonate Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Animal Feed (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Animal Feed (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Food and Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Food and Beverage (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Food and Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Agrochemical (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Agrochemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Agrochemical (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 57: Spanish Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 75: Indian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 83: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Sodium Bicarbonate Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 104: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 105: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Iranian Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates Sodium Bicarbonate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001