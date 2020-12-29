New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Bicarbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960124/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Animal Feed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food and Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Sodium Bicarbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Industrial Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sodium Bicarbonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sodium Bicarbonate Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sodium Bicarbonate Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Animal Feed (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Animal Feed (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Food and Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Food and Beverage (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Food and Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Agrochemical (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Agrochemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Agrochemical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sodium Bicarbonate Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Spanish Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Australian Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 75: Indian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: South Korean Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 83: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Latin American Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Argentinean Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Sodium Bicarbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Brazilian Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brazilian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mexican Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Sodium Bicarbonate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Bicarbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Iranian Sodium Bicarbonate Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Sodium Bicarbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Israeli Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Sodium Bicarbonate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Sodium Bicarbonate Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Sodium Bicarbonate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 121: African Sodium Bicarbonate Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Sodium Bicarbonate Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
