New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Commerce Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960121/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laptops & PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.5% CAGR and reach US$219.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobiles segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.5% CAGR



The Social Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.1% and 27% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.



Tablets Segment to Record 31.8% CAGR



In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd.

Etsy, Inc.

Fab.com

Facebook, Inc.

iQIYI

LinkedIn Corporation

PayPal

Pinterest

Reddit, Inc.

Renren, Inc.

Tencent

Qzone

Qzone Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tumblr, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Weibo Corporation

Yahoo!, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960121/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Social Commerce Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Social Commerce Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Social Commerce Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Social Commerce Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Laptops & PCs (Device) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Laptops & PCs (Device) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Laptops & PCs (Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mobiles (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobiles (Device) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mobiles (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tablets (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Tablets (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Tablets (Device) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: E-Readers (Device) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: E-Readers (Device) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: E-Readers (Device) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Devices (Device) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Devices (Device) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Devices (Device) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Social Commerce Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Social Commerce Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Social Commerce Market in the United States by

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Social Commerce Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Social Commerce Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Social Commerce Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Social Commerce: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Social Commerce Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Social Commerce Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Social Commerce Market by Device: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Social Commerce Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Social Commerce Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Social Commerce Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Social Commerce Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Social Commerce Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 38: Social Commerce Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Social Commerce Market in France by Device: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Social Commerce Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Social Commerce Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Social Commerce Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Social Commerce Market by Device: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Social Commerce: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Social Commerce Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Social Commerce Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 53: Social Commerce Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Social Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Social Commerce Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Social Commerce Historic Market Review

by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Social Commerce Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960121/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001