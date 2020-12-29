New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Commerce Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960121/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laptops & PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.5% CAGR and reach US$219.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobiles segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.5% CAGR
The Social Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.1% and 27% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.
Tablets Segment to Record 31.8% CAGR
In the global Tablets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Social Commerce Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Social Commerce Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Social Commerce Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Social Commerce Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Laptops & PCs (Device) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Laptops & PCs (Device) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Laptops & PCs (Device) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mobiles (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobiles (Device) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mobiles (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tablets (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tablets (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tablets (Device) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: E-Readers (Device) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: E-Readers (Device) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: E-Readers (Device) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Internet-Enabled TVs (Device) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Devices (Device) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Devices (Device) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Devices (Device) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Social Commerce Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Social Commerce Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Social Commerce Market in the United States by
Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Social Commerce Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Social Commerce Historic Market Review by
Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Social Commerce Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Social Commerce: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Social Commerce Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Social Commerce Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Social Commerce Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Social Commerce Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Social Commerce Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Social Commerce Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Social Commerce Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Social Commerce Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 38: Social Commerce Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Social Commerce Market in France by Device: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Social Commerce Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Social Commerce Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Social Commerce Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Social Commerce Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Social Commerce Market by Device: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Social Commerce: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Social Commerce Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Social Commerce Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 53: Social Commerce Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Social Commerce Market Share Breakdown
by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Social Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Social Commerce Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Social Commerce Historic Market Review
by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Social Commerce Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
