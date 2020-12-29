New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Business Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960120/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
The Social Business Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 90-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960120/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Social Business Intelligence Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Social Business Intelligence Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Social Business Intelligence Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Social Business Intelligence Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Social Business Intelligence Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Social Business Intelligence Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Social Business Intelligence:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Social Business Intelligence Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Social Business Intelligence Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Social Business Intelligence Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Social Business Intelligence Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Social Business Intelligence Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Social Business Intelligence Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Social Business Intelligence Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Social Business
Intelligence: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Social Business Intelligence Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Social Business Intelligence Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Social Business Intelligence Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960120/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: