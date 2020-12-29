New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Business Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960120/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR



The Social Business Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 90-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Beevolve Inc.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Crimson Hexagon

evolve24

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Lithium Technologies, LLC.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sysomos







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Social Business Intelligence Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Social Business Intelligence Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Social Business Intelligence Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Social Business Intelligence Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Social Business Intelligence Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Social Business Intelligence Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Social Business Intelligence:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Social Business Intelligence Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Social Business Intelligence Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Social Business Intelligence Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Social Business Intelligence Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Social Business Intelligence Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Social Business Intelligence Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Social Business Intelligence Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Social Business

Intelligence: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Social Business Intelligence Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Social Business Intelligence Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Social Business Intelligence Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

