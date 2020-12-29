New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Power Management IC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960113/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Android System Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the iOS System Smartphone segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Smartphone Power Management IC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$890.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Other Applications Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smartphone Power Management IC Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smartphone Power Management IC Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Android System Smartphone (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 4: Android System Smartphone (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: iOS System Smartphone (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: iOS System Smartphone (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Smartphone Power Management IC Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Smartphone Power Management IC Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 12: Canadian Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Power Management IC in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for Smartphone Power Management IC in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Smartphone Power Management IC Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Smartphone Power Management IC Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Smartphone Power Management IC Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 22: French Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Smartphone Power Management IC Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for Smartphone Power Management IC in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Power Management IC in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 28: Smartphone Power Management IC Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Smartphone Power Management IC
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Smartphone Power Management IC Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Smartphone Power Management IC Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Power Management IC Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Smartphone Power Management IC Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 34: Rest of World Smartphone Power Management IC Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
