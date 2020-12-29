New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Camera Lens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960111/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smartphone Camera Lens market in the U.S. is estimated at 942.3 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 912 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 912 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960111/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smartphone Camera Lens Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Smartphone Camera Lens
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 11: China Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone
Camera Lens by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Billion Units for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smartphone Camera Lens
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone
Camera Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 16: France Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone
Camera Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018 through
2027
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Smartphone Camera Lens by
Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012 through 2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphone Camera Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012
through 2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smartphone
Camera Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012
through 2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphone Camera Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Smartphone Camera
Lens by Segment - Smartphone Camera Lens Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Units for Years 2012
through 2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960111/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: