New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-connected Wallets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960109/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$109.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wi-Fi segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Smart-connected Wallets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ekster Wallets BV

NXT-ID Inc.

Volterman

Walli Wearables, Inc.

Woolet.co







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960109/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart-connected Wallets Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart-connected Wallets Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Bluetooth (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Bluetooth (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Wi-Fi (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Wi-Fi (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Retail (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Retail (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Financial Services (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Financial Services (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Hospitality (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Hospitality (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Travel (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Travel (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart-connected Wallets Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Smart-connected Wallets Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Smart-connected Wallets Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Smart-connected Wallets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Smart-connected Wallets Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 23: Canadian Smart-connected Wallets Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Canadian Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Smart-connected Wallets: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart-connected Wallets in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Smart-connected Wallets Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Smart-connected Wallets Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Demand for Smart-connected Wallets in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chinese Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart-connected Wallets Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Smart-connected Wallets Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Smart-connected Wallets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Smart-connected Wallets Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Smart-connected Wallets Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: French Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Smart-connected Wallets Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 42: French Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Smart-connected Wallets Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Smart-connected Wallets Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Smart-connected Wallets Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Smart-connected Wallets Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Demand for Smart-connected Wallets in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Italian Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Smart-connected Wallets:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart-connected Wallets in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 54: Smart-connected Wallets Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Smart-connected Wallets Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Smart-connected Wallets Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Smart-connected Wallets Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Smart-connected Wallets Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Smart-connected Wallets Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Smart-connected Wallets Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Smart-connected Wallets Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 66: Rest of World Smart-connected Wallets Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960109/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001