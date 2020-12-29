FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 8:30 am Eastern time on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

