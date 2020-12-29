BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”) today announces the appointments of Shelley Berkley and Gary Herman to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.



Shelley Berkley

A former Nevada Congresswoman with three decades in state government and on Capitol Hill, Berkley joins the evTS board of directors with a wealth of legislative and governmental regulatory experience.

Since 2014, she has served as the chief executive officer and senior provost for Touro University (Nevada) Western Division. In this role, she oversees two of the fastest-growing medical schools in the Western United States. Prior to joining Touro, Berkley served the state of Nevada in the United States House of Representatives from 1998 to 2013. She was the first woman to serve the district and held the position for seven terms, serving on the Transportation, Small Business, Veterans Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Ways and Means Committees. Prior to serving in Congress, Berkley served in the Nevada State Legislature and was twice elected to the Nevada State Board of Regents, serving from 1990 to 1998. She has also been an attorney for the Nevada State Commerce Department, in-house counsel for Southwest Gas Corporation, and was vice president for government and legal affairs for the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. Ms. Berkley is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego, School of Law.

“I am excited to join evTS’ board," Berkley stated. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance their goals and advise on how to best navigate the federal bureaucracy and, especially, the Department of Transportation as vehicles like the FireFly become a more prominent component of our urban transportation ecosystems.”

Gary Herman

Mr. Herman is a seasoned investor with many years of investment and advisory experience.

Since 2005, Mr. Herman has managed Strategic Turnaround Equity Partners, LP (Cayman) and its affiliates. From January 2011 to August 2013, he was a managing member of Abacoa Capital Management, LLC, which managed Abacoa Capital Master Fund, Ltd., focused on a Global-Macro investment strategy. From 2005 to 2020, Mr. Herman was with Arcadia Securities LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer based in New York. From 1997 to 2002, he was an investment banker with Burnham Securities, Inc. From 1993 to 1997, he was a managing partner of Kingshill Group, Inc., a merchant banking and financial firm with offices in New York and Tokyo. Mr. Herman has many years of investment experience as well as serving on the boards of public and private companies. Mr. Herman has a B.S. from the University at Albany with a major in Political Science and minors in Business and Music. Mr. Herman has sat on the boards of many public and private companies. He presently sits in the boards of: XS Financial, Inc. and Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. Recently he has worked with Frank Stronach, the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Magna International, Ltd, one of the world’s largest OEM suppliers.

“evTS’ unique position in the market and strong focus on operational efficiency make this an exciting time to join the company,” Herman said. “I look forward to bringing my investment experience, as well as my relationship with Mr. Stronach and his automotive expertise to assist the Board in growing the business of the Company.”

"We are pleased to welcome Shelley and Gary to evTS’ board," said David Solomont, evTS chairman, founder and CEO. "They join evTS at an exciting time, as we continue our drive to deliver the 2021 model year FireFly® ESV to the marketplace and build deeper relationships with our dealers and fleet customers, fulfilling our purpose of meeting the needs of the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets with our all-electric, lightweight, commercial utility vehicles. The addition of these directors complements the skills and experience of our current board members, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

