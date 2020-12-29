ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced the promotion of Karen Wynn as the company’s first Chief People Officer. In this position, Wynn will fully participate in strategic planning and developing human capital solutions for Dinocrates and its subsidiaries along with leading the HR function to include employee development, employee relations, talent and performance management initiatives.



Wynn most recently served as the human resources director for Global Management Systems Inc., which Dinocrates acquired last year.

“Karen is an innovative and seasoned business executive with a successful background in executive leadership, change management, and revenue enhancement,” said Tom Prokop, Dinocrates CEO. “She is recognized as a hands-on, proactive leader who can rapidly identify business problems, formulate strategic plans, initiate change and implement new processes in challenging and diverse environments.”

Wynn previously served as the Executive Director of the Howard University School of Communications’ Entrepreneurship Program. She was also the executive director and COO of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) that supported more than 3,200 members worldwide, and acting co-executive director and COO of APICS, the Association for Operations Management.

During her more than 20-year career, Wynn has worked with clients and partners that include Oracle, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co., and PepsiCo., among others.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

