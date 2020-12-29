Brokers’ Risk, a reinsurance intermediary, Managing General Underwriter, surplus lines broker and TPA, further expands One80’s offerings designed for public entities throughout the country



BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Brokers’ Risk and its operating entities. Brokers’ Risk is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter that specializes in developing and managing insurance and risk management programs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1979, Brokers’ Risk has offices in Chicago, Ill and Oklahoma City, OK. The company consists of entities such as The Sandner Group and Harold F. Hinz Company, Inc. Together, these entities design, underwrite and administer self-funded, alternative risk programs with a focus on public school districts, school boards and officials, not for profit foundations, and affordable housing providers.

“One80 currently offers highly specialized solutions to public entities throughout the county,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Acquiring Brokers’ Risk will extend our capabilities and expertise to include innovative self-funded programs, providing public entities with a full suite of tailored insurance products.”

Programs available through the team at Brokers’ Risk include: Affordable Housing Insurance, Trustees Errors and Omissions and Directors and Officers Liability Insurance, School Board Legal Liability, Reinsurance, School Foundation Insurance, Student Accident Insurance and Treasurer’s Surety Bonds. Additionally, Brokers’ Risk offers customized coverages to meet the bespoke needs of their clients.

“For over 40 years it has been our mission to provide agents and brokers with innovative solutions in risk management, and we feel that One80’s leadership, platform and footprint will allow us to efficiently expand our business,” said Cheryl Sandner, Senior Managing Director, Brokers’ Risk, a division of One80 Intermediaries.

“We were extremely impressed with One80’s culture of innovation and client centric mindset,” said James Woodard, Managing Director, The Sandner Group, a division of One80 Intermediaries. “We are confident that our business will thrive in partnership with the One80 organization.”

