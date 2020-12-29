NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that it is launching Epiq Counsel, a new service offering that provides experienced lawyers to corporate law departments on a flexible basis. Epiq Counsel lawyers will supplement law department teams when the workflow of the department exceeds its capacity.

“Clients continue to look for integrated solutions that combine process and technology together with the experienced, commercially-oriented, legal talent that Epiq Counsel will provide,” said Ziad Mantoura, general manager of legal transformation services at Epiq. “Epiq serves a blue-chip client base, and we believe Epiq Counsel will prove to be a destination of choice for lawyers who want to work in-house on a flexible basis.”

Epiq Counsel lawyers are alumni from top law firms and Fortune 1000 in-house departments with three to 30 years of experience. Epiq Counsel lawyers are embedded with in-house teams and provide advice tailored to the specific needs of the business. Epiq Counsel lawyers work in the following practice areas both on a standalone secondment basis and integrated within existing Epiq solutions:

Commercial contract drafting and negotiation, from basic agreements to highly complex technology licensing

Corporate and securities, intellectual property, employment, privacy, litigation, and real estate

Mergers and acquisitions diligence and deal execution

Compliance, including training and internal investigations

As part of the launch, Epiq welcomes the following team additions to help lead Epiq Counsel: Rebekah Stafford, director, engagement management, who spent more than five years at Axiom including serving as the general manager of Axiom’s Boston office, and Tom Finke, managing director, legal transformation services, who previously led Axiom’s central and western U.S. operations and has deep expertise in helping law departments manage the challenges of the business environment. Finke is also an adjunct professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law where he teaches a course on in-house counsel roles. Together with Ziad Mantoura, the team has over 30 years of experience working with, and designing solutions for, corporate law departments.



“Law departments are in a difficult situation—they are asked to keep up with an increasingly fast-paced business environment while at the same time reduce costs,” said Finke. “These trends have accelerated due to the pandemic and recession. Epiq Counsel will help law departments navigate that challenge.”

To learn more about Epiq Counsel, please visit the Epiq Counsel page on our website.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

costheimer@epiqglobal.com

+1 203 921 9700