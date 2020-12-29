NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces official launch its highly anticipated video streaming service targeting tens-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The service is marketed and distributed in global under the brand name ABQQ.tv (www.abqq.tv ) and now feature Chinese movies, television shows and drama series unique contents exclusive right acquired by the Company. ABQQ.tv is engages to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model, subscribers makes payment of subscription fee through PayPal. It will have a channel called “ABQQTV” running on YouTube platform in near future and Netflix as well.



The pandemic lit a fire under the streaming media sector as people stayed home and streamed more TV shows, movies, and songs. The global video streaming market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% between 2019 and 2026, according to Valuates Reports. The global music streaming market could also expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research.”

“We believe will be continue increased viewership of video streaming services and the Internet by after the COVID-19 pandemic passed. The Company's ability to acquired and own its original content combined with its explore empower within movie production industry, should enable it to rapidly capture market share across targeted customer segments in the world.” said Chiyuan Deng, CEO of AB Intl Group.“