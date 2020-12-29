SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Livingstone College and the A.M.E. Zion Church are partnering to fight Food Insecurity in the State of North Carolina by distributing $200,000 in Food Lion gift cards. The joint effort, in which Food Lion matched a $100,000 purchase of gift cards made by the college as it manages and executes food insecurity projects across the state, will provide over 2 million meals from this partnership alone. The college’s “Hurt & Hunger Initiative” is providing food and meals to vulnerable families, children, seniors and the homeless who are disproportionately affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The cards will be distributed through The A.M.E. Zion Church.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for many of our neighbors, and we’re proud to join with great organizations like Livingstone College and The A.M.E. Zion Church to serve even more of our neighbors in need,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “We believe working together with community organizations, our food bank partners and our customers that we can provide more than food to our neighbors in need; we can provide hope. No one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, and through Food Lion Feeds we’re working hard every day to help eliminate these difficult choices for our neighbors.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities is partnering with Livingstone College to execute a community-based program to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic. In November, the State of North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper announced that communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to $5 million in grants to help address food insecurity needs.

“As a historically Black college and university (HBCU), that serves an underserved and under-resourced population, we see this as an extension of our mission and are willing to engage in this fight providing food for our communities and leveraging our network of A.M.E. Zion churches throughout the state,” said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, senior vice president for institutional advancement/chief operating officer at Livingstone College. “I first approached Food Lion because they have always demonstrated a willingness to support community-based initiatives.”

“Their matching donation of $100,000 in gift cards has allowed us to expand our reach and increase our impact and is a testament to their commitment to our communities,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Livingstone College president, “During these challenging times, we need to develop and leverage unprecedented partnerships to address the critical needs of our communities in crisis. Our 141-year history with The A.M.E. Zion Church, and our longstanding partnership with Food Lion enables the college to execute this assignment and others with excellence.”

Organizations interested in learning more about these resources should contact Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College SVP/COO at 704-798-4001, or send an email to adavis@livingstone.edu.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.

