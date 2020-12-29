According to the 23 December 2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) announcement of the convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – “the Meeting“) which should be held on 14 January 2021, if the shareholders of the Company will make the decisions provided in the agenda of the Meeting, the process of buy-back of shares of Company due to material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company will take place. On 30 December 2020 the net asset value as of 30 November 2020 will be announced. According to the published net asset value, ﻿the shares of the Company will be repurchased from the shareholders of the Company who did not vote at the Meeting regarding the material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company or vote against it. For further information about 14 January 2021 General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=998569&messageId=1250494

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:



18 March 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;

30 April 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;

25 June 2020 – Net Asset Value as of 30 April 2020;

21 August 2020 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2020;

30 October 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2020;

30 December 2020 – Net Asset Value as of 30 November 2020.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com