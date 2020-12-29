SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Healthcare, the leading nonprofit dialysis provider, today announced Jeffrey Goffman will be its next CEO, effective January 2, 2021. Goffman brings nearly 30 years of health care industry leadership to Satellite, with expertise in physician practice management, large healthcare system joint ventures, ancillary services and value-based care models.



“We are pleased to welcome Jeffrey Goffman as our next CEO, an industry veteran who understands the importance of expanding access to critical care services like dialysis,” said Christobel Selecky, chair of the Satellite Healthcare Board of Directors. “Jeff shares our commitment to fulfilling Satellite’s core mission of humanizing dialysis by bringing individualized dialysis care to patients in a friendlier, more comfortable environment.”

Goffman was selected by the Board of Directors from a large pool of qualified candidates resulting from an extensive search process led by the Board with consultation by highly-regarded health care search firm Korn Ferry.

“I am very excited and honored by the opportunity to lead Satellite Healthcare and our mission to make life better for people with kidney disease,” said Goffman. “Satellite Healthcare has a great opportunity to improve the quality and access to home dialysis care, reduce costs and pioneer integrated value-based care models.”

Prior to Satellite, Goffman served as CEO of Integrated Oncology Network for more than a decade. Goffman has been dedicated over the last 25 years to nonprofit missions and currently serves on the board of CureDuchenne and American Cancer Society’s CEO’s Against Cancer, of which he was the past chair for California.

Outgoing CEO Rick Barnett announced his planned retirement in September.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 80 locations across the country and serves more than 8,000 patients annually. Its more than 2,000 employees are committed to its vision of making life better for those living with kidney disease. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellitehealth.com/

