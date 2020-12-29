Fort Myers, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast announces that Lynda Swart, community association manager, has been named the Portfolio Manager of the Year for the South Gulf Coast chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The CAI South Gulf Coast chapter awards recognize industry professionals for their excellence and contributions to their communities and the larger property and association management industry. Ms. Swart was awarded for her ability to enhance the value and quality of living in the communities she serves. She was presented her award by chapter president, Roy Hyman, and was recognized with the other award winners at the chapter’s annual holiday party and awards ceremony.

Ms. Swart has eight years of experience in business and management, including property and rental management, and has been a valued Associa team member since 2018.

“Associa Gulf Coast is extremely proud to see Lynda recognized for her hard work and dedication to serving our clients,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “It is exciting to see the contributions she’s made and the positive impact she has had on communities, board members, and residents. We are pleased to celebrate her well deserved win.”

