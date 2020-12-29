PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting healthy is the top New Year’s resolution for many people every year.
Part of a health regimen for more than 70 percent of Americans is taking dietary supplements.
“We know the start of a new year is when a lot of us resolve to get healthy,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor.
Berens said the overwhelming majority of American consumers take dietary supplements because they believe they are effective, which is why RelSup has just introduced four nutritional supplements that target digestive health and liver health.
“We developed our supplements because there are questionable brands on the market,” Berens said. “RelSup, which is short for reliable supplements that you can trust, decided to make high-quality products that would stand apart from others on the market.
“Our flagship supplements address health issues that are important to many consumers,” Berens said. “We emphasized supplements that focus on different aspects of digestive health because the body needs nutrients to function at peak performance. If the digestive system is not working properly, the body cannot absorb the nutrients it needs.”
RelSup dietary supplements now available at Amazon, VitaBeauti.com and StackedNutrition.com include:
“For the past several decades, each generation seems more concerned about their health than the previous one,” Berens said. “When you combine how COVID-19 has focused us on our health and our traditional desire to start the new year healthy, you realize that people are more concerned about their well-being than ever before.”
To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon, VitaBeauti or StackedNutrition online.
