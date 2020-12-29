OTTAWA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced the appointment of Raymond G. Bohn as President & CEO, effective February 1, 2021.



Mr. Bohn is currently the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, with responsibility for the development of a skilled and motivated workforce and the provision of strategic direction, stakeholder relations, communications and corporate planning. He originally joined the Company in February 2000.

“NAV CANADA is recognized as a world leader in the safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of air navigation services. In these challenging times, we welcome Mr. Bohn’s experience and leadership and have every confidence that he will continue to build upon the success that NAV CANADA has realized since its inception,” said Marc Courtois, Chair of the Board of Directors of NAV CANADA.

Mr. Bohn’s appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Neil R. Wilson, as President and CEO, effective January 31, 2021.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

