Company Receives additional 180-day grace period, until June 28, 2021, to satisfy the $1.00 bid price requirement to maintain Nasdaq listing



Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on December 30, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that on December 29, 2020, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The transfer is expected to take effect on the start of trading on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s shares. Assertio’s shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “ASRT.” The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

On transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company a second grace period of 180 calendar days, or until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to June 28, 2021. As required by Nasdaq, the Company confirmed that it would implement a reverse stock split if the stock price does not recover sufficiently during the additional grace period to allow the Company to regain compliance.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

