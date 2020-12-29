TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held via teleconference on December 29, 2020, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 4,364,149 common shares representing 2.62% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Martin Rowley 4,124,837 95.61 189,401 4.39 Mark Frewin 4,124,815 95.61 189,423 4.39 Paul Matysek 4,103,693 95.12 210,545 4.88 Jorge Estepa 4,124,835 95.61 189,403 4.39 Elia Ndevanjema Shikongo 4,124,837 95.61 189,401 4.39

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. The Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on December 29, 2020, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com