San Diego, CA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotheranostics announces Mark D. Pegram, MD as a Chief Medical Consultant for Breast Oncology for Biotheranostics. Dr. Pegram is a key leader in breast oncology with 27 years of experience managing breast cancer patients and leading research initiatives to further advance the field of breast oncology, bringing tremendous clinical expert consultation to Biotheranostics. Dr. Pegram is a Professor of Medical Oncology, treating breast cancer patients and continuing to follow his research interest in molecularly targeted therapeutics and companion diagnostics. He has participated as PI or co-PI in numerous early-phase clinical trials and has extensive experience in early-phase clinical research/oncology drug development. Dr Pegram is an author of more than 110 publications in preclinical model systems, as well as phase I, II and III clinical trials across different cancer types, most with a focus on breast cancer research.

Through his role as a Chief Medical Consultant, Dr. Pegram will advise Biotheranostics on the clinical development of molecularly-based breast cancer diagnostics with a foundation built upon fundamental discovery research involving genome-wide microarray analysis of hormone receptor-positive invasive breast cancers. Dr. Pegram will also provide his insights into future development and pipeline strategies for Biotheranostics’ scientific discoveries.

Don Hardison, Biotheranostics’ President and CEO adds, “Biotheranostics is committed to translating science into solutions for individualized patient care through discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary molecular-based diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive tests that provide physicians with actionable information to help guide cancer treatment. We are thrilled to have Dr. Mark Pegram join Dr. Anthony Greco as Chief Medical Consultants for our two proprietary tests Breast Cancer Index and CancerTYPE ID.”

About Breast Cancer Index

Breast Cancer Index is a molecular, gene expression-based test uniquely positioned to provide information to help physicians individualize treatment decisions for patients with early stage, HR+ breast cancer. This breakthrough test helps oncologists and patients navigate the difficult trade-off between taking steps to prevent recurrence of their disease and facing significant side effects and safety challenges related to unnecessary treatment. Breast Cancer Index holds guidelines designation from the American Joint Committee on Cancer for cancer staging based on molecular profile; ASCO, NCCN, European Group on Tumor Markers (EGTM), and St. Gallen to inform the chemotherapy decision; and ASCO and EGTM to inform the extended endocrine treatment dilemma. It is the only validated, commercially available test that provides risk of overall and late distant recurrence and predicts the likelihood of benefit from extended endocrine therapy. For more information, visit www.breastcancerindex.com.

About Biotheranostics

Biotheranostics, Inc. operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic laboratory in San Diego, California. Biotheranostics, Inc., is a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field assisting physicians in the treatment of cancer patients. Its suite of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests provides important information to physicians to tailor treatment to individual patients. The company's Breast Cancer Index and CancerTYPE ID® tests address a variety of unmet medical needs in the management of cancer patients, and extensive clinical studies have confirmed the accuracy, clinical validity, clinical utility, and cost-effectiveness of the tests. Learn more at www.breastcancerindex.com.

Lisa Whitmyer Biotheranostics, Inc. 216-513-7808 lisa.whitmyer@biotheranostics.com