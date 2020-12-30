TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.04600
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.04100
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.08000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.04200
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.10205
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.07900
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.11281
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.12065
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.28571
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.03854
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.04000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.26845
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.28707
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.00000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.54045
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.09280
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.08409
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.12341
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.07000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.12766
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.14924
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.06400
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.04200
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.04000
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.10000
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETFDXG0.00000
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.29291
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.07200
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETFDXU0.00000
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.03200
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETFDXZ0.08052
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.39722
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS1.00000
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.36838
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.35045
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.22724
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.15792
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.16618
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.07000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.10146
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.05415
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.08994
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.18566
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.42886
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.18602
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.06403
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.19616
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.16318
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.06604
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.04800
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.15440
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.07800
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.25771
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.10461
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.05228
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.05200
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.08574
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.04800
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.31711
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.18843
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.27571
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.50445
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.02176
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.23160
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.09826
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.33323
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.36573
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.12765
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.09119
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.22329
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.08151
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.17312
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.26765
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.18307
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.16440
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.11900
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.02381
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.05275
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.02469
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.03232
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.16721
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.16495
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.06300
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.26070
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.15131
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.10998
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.07700
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.19230
iShares India Index ETFXID0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.05100
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.22586
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.17781
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.07351
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.01758
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.11727
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.10055
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.06830
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.11456
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.01000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.36814
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.13554
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.02359
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.27656
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.15161
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.22865
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.32574
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.16280
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.09579
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.04300
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.08941
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.13350
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.19374
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.05200
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.04200
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.05000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.03900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.04600
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.11977
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.17347
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.04300
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.04500
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.08764
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.26792
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.03373
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.04336
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.03200
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.18308
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.05516
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.13771
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.40747
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.27305
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.08620
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.39501
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.16184
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.10604
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.31447
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.19649

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

