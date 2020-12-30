SmartDOT is a gadget made to return and absorb harmful EMFs' exposure to keep your body healthy. The component has been made to return non-harmful EMF to the body when using a mobile phone.

New York City, NY , Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlike the past, we have become more dependent on smartphones, laptops, WI-FI, and many more devices, increasing our exposure to EMF radiation. Scientific evidence has unraveled that electromagnetic fields emitted from electronic devices pose a potential long-term health hazard. There are two categories of electromagnetic forces, which include Extremely Low-Frequency radiation (EFL) and Radio Frequency Radiation (WIFI and Bluetooth).

As a result of electromagnetic risks, everyone, especially people who stay around these emissions, should consider protection, and that's where this device comes in.

What is SmartDOT

SmartDOT is a gadget made to return and absorb harmful EMFs' exposure to keep your body healthy. The component has been made to return non-harmful electromagnetic frequencies to the body when using a mobile phone, thus retunes EMF and thereby relieves symptoms of electro-stress. It is small and magnetic and comes with an adhesive component that sticks at the mobile phone's back.

This technology is a solution to entrain EMFs to alter the user's safety rate by harmonizing the harmful frequencies and making it safe. The energydots device is the only electronic product on the market made to retune EMFs. The best thing about this EMF component is that it works without complications as it does not require any power or electric charge.

After purchase, stick it at the back of your mobile handset and witness its results. Moreover, users report increased energy levels, fewer headaches, better sleep, better concentration, and an improved sense of calm. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

How SmartDOT Works

It is no secret that electromagnetic radiation emitted by cell phones pose a danger to the human body. Although you might not realize these effects after a short period, they will definitely catch up with you. Research has unearthed the evidence that frequent use of phones results in more resisting EMFs and fields, which in the long-term may cause different health issues like stress, headaches, anxiety, irritation, cervical pain, and many more.

Typically, these EMF devices return energy emitted by the cell phone to the component, using a low powered magnet, to reduce the symptoms and harmful effects of EMFs.

There is no particular position for placing this electronic component on your mobile phone; the procedure is simple. Just stick it to any part that you feel will not inconvenience you. It will automatically work and start making it more comfortable to use your cellphone and any device you are using. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Features of SmartDOT

Some of the features that make this gadget an outstanding electromagnetic defender in the market include:

Made from high quality and safe material -The manufacturer of this product uses quantum technology to act as a harmonizer against EMFs and radiation energy, and only uses premium quality materials.

-The manufacturer of this product uses quantum technology to act as a harmonizer against EMFs and radiation energy, and only uses premium quality materials. Small and lightweight - Once you attach it to your phone, you will hardly realize its existence, and you will even forget about it. The device is thin and magnetic, and once you attach it, it's done, you never need to touch it again.

- Once you attach it to your phone, you will hardly realize its existence, and you will even forget about it. The device is thin and magnetic, and once you attach it, it's done, you never need to touch it again. It is recognized to Protect You From All “EMF Transmitting” Devices - SmartDOT is tested and proven to provide the most efficient magnetic protection and reduce electromagnetic radiation. Thousands of people who have used this product will attest to its benefits.

- SmartDOT is tested and proven to provide the most efficient magnetic protection and reduce electromagnetic radiation. Thousands of people who have used this product will attest to its benefits. Easily attaches to every device - Whether you intend to use the smart dot on your work handset, phone laptop, WI-FI router, or any other device, you have no reason to worry since it works for all types of devices.

- Whether you intend to use the smart dot on your work handset, phone laptop, WI-FI router, or any other device, you have no reason to worry since it works for all types of devices. No upgrade required - Once you have purchased the component, you will have no reason to replace it; attach it on your work handset or any other device and use it until such a time when your phone breaks down.

It assures you Maximum protection against symptoms like headaches, fatigue, pain, and many others. The manufacturers put in place features that prevent the user from all the symptoms mentioned.

Energydots come with a 90-day money-back guarantee from the company to assure the user of the maximum quality. If you are not convinced with this gadget, you have a chance to return it as long as it meets the terms and conditions.

How to Use SmartDots

We see in the news that a lot of consumers are used to using gadgets for incredibly long periods. Most are very intrigued by reducing the effects of radiation without taking a toll on their productivity.

The use of the gadget allows the user to have more energy, a better lifestyle and concentration power, and no headaches. So, when you want to experience minimum electro-radiation, it is advisable to use it on your phone, laptop, or anywhere else there is electromagnetic radiation.

The procedure of installing it to your gadget is simple, place the smartDOT to your preferred position on the gadget with the self-adhesive back. If your children are used to smart gadgets, then smartDOT works best for you to ensure that they are protected against harmful magnetic frequencies.

How Much is SmartDOT

If you are impressed by this review, and you would like to make an order, the procedure is simple. Visit the company's official website to evaluate information on the available offers before making your order. Although you can find this component from other online stores, purchasing it from the official website guarantees you an original product at a good price. If you are thinking of getting Smart dot from retail shops, your effort will bear no fruits since they are not sold anywhere other than the official site.

The manufacturer accepts the following payment methods: PayPal, debit card, credit card, and Shopify.

If you choose to purchase one smartDOT, it would cost $19.99 with additional shipping and handling charges.

If you purchase two energydots from the official website at the cost of $59.97, you will get one of these products free with additional shipping and handling fee. This means that you will take home each smartDOT for $13.33, which will even save you some cash.

If you buy three smartDOT products at $59.97, you get three smartDOTs, which means you get each of them for $11.99, thus saving you a whopping $39.98. That's better than buy one get one free! As if that is not enough, the manufacturer offers a free shipping fee for all US shoppers.

SmartDOT Specifications

Weight: 1 gram

Color: White and Orange

Dimension: 34*34*1 (millimeter)

Material: Magnetic Sheeting and Acrylic Vinyl

Waterproof: Yes

Operating radius: 1 meter

Benefits of SmartDOT

SmartDOT is a wireless electric and magnetic harmonizer made to protect you against EMF at your home or office. The great news is that the component is low powered, magnetic controlled, and uses high vibrating energy to retune electric and magnetic energies from devices around you.

Here are the reasons you may need to purchase smartDOTs.

• Independent Research Test

When it comes to your health and that of your family, you have to trust the smart smartDOT technology to protect you against exposure to harmful radiation like emf. If you read through the many claims and reviews from users, you will realize that this wireless component is effective.

Additionally, smartDOTs have undergone extensive independent research and much approval from thousands of fields and institutions worldwide.

• Relieves from Electro-Stress Symptoms

Studies have shown that if you frequently suffer from body aches, anxiety, fatigue, or any other related symptom after using your smartphone, tablet, or computer, you might be struggling with electro-stress. What these energydots do is to harmonize and retune the EMF radiations associated with these symptoms. With smartDOT, you can use your device comfortably without fear.

• Maximum Protection from Electric and magnetic Radiations

All standard devices we use at home transmit EMF, and since there is no way for us to avoid them totally, the best thing to do is to use smartDOT to protect your family. That way, you will filter all EMF radiation dangers associated with these devices.

• Compatible with All Devices

The manufacturer of this device has ensured it is compatible with all devices. All you need to do is stick it to your preferred position and get maximum EMF protection. The best thing about this is that it does not interfere with the functionality of your phone.

• Safe

Numerous scientific researches done about this technology have found zero side effects for the user or wireless device. Additionally, no user of this product has ever come out to complain about this technology having any side effects.

SmartDOT – Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

To assure buyers of quality, the manufacturer of this product offers a 90 days money-back guarantee. This means that if the buyer is not satisfied with the product, they have a chance to return it to the company and get a full refund within 48 hours of the claim being initiated. However, the claims will be valid only if the customer initiates a refund within 90 days after purchase; otherwise, the process will be invalid after the said number of days.

If the claim is made within 90 days after purchase, the customer chooses between getting a refund and getting a different product, that is, if the previous one has issues with quality. However, if a customer provides a valid reason, they failed to return the product within the specified number of days, the manufacturer is liable to pay a partial amount of the price.

The manufacturer will only accept a refund if the pack is unused and is in the same condition as delivered and will need to provide a purchase receipt. If you meet all the criteria mentioned above, you can return the product to the address:

For UK & EU: Global EMF solutions Unit 8 Rogers Industrial Estate, Yalberton TQ4 7PJ

All Others: GiddyUp Fulfillment, 20206 87th Ave S, Kent, WA 98031

The manufacturer will receive the product and immediately commence the process of inspecting it. They will then send an email to the customer, notifying them about the status of the refund. From there, you will know whether your refund request is accepted or rejected and an elaborate reason behind the decision. Once the refund is approved, a full refund will be issued within 48 hours.

Additional Contact Info

Homepage: https://v20.getsmartdots.io/

E-Mail: support@giddyup.io

Is SmartDOT Safe?

Smart dot magnetic device is entirely safe as it does not harm your device or skin in any way. On the contrary, the unique energy present on this device retunes EMF and thereby relieves symptoms of EMF radiation. If you have kids, you have no reason to worry since the product is completely safe for them. Additionally, smartDOT is better and entirely safe for your device.

Conclusion

As the world grows more dependent on mobile phones, exposure to electric radiation is more frequent. The most efficient and available solution to protect your family against EMF radiation is sticking the smartDOT to all your devices.

This techno patch promises to alleviate symptoms by filtering EMF radiation from the source. With smartDOTs, you can use your device comfortably, and it is completely healthy for the human body.

If this review has made you feel that electric waves have been adversely affecting you, try a smartDOT pack, and see for yourself.

About

Rick Finn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research. His contact E-Mail is rfinn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy.

Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact the vendor of the product directly.





This news has been published for the above source. Blogger Rick Finn [ID=16100]

