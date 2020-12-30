Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of Šiaulių Bankas AB, the European Central Bank set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 1.6 per cent for Šiaulių Bankas AB, calculated according to the Pillar II. It will replace the previous additional capital requirement of 1.4 per cent. The main equity requirements applicable to the Bank are as follows:
Given the impact of Covid-19 on the economic situation, temporarily no Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement has been set.
Additional information shall be provided by
Director of Risk Management and Reporting Department
Algimantas Gaulia, +370 37 372 837, algimantas.gaulia@sb.lt
