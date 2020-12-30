Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of Šiaulių Bankas AB, the European Central Bank set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 1.6 per cent for Šiaulių Bankas AB, calculated according to the Pillar II. It will replace the previous additional capital requirement of 1.4 per cent. The main equity requirements applicable to the Bank are as follows:

the total Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CET1) - 5.4 per cent.;

Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio -7.2 per cent.;

SREP total capital adequacy ratio (TSCR) - 9.6 per cent.;

the overall capital adequacy ratio (OCR), including the combined capital buffer requirement - 12.6 per cent. Like other banks, due to Covid-19 impact Šiaulių Bankas may temporarily operate below this requirement.

Given the impact of Covid-19 on the economic situation, temporarily no Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement has been set.