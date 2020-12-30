CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares
Paris, December 30, 2020
On December 29, 2020, CGG SA converted a Vendor Note issued by Shearwater Group on January 8, 2020 with the amount of 49,399,176 US Dollars into shareholding in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS. Through this transaction, CGG SA subscribed to 1,958,248 Class A shares, corresponding to 3.30% of the total outstanding shares and 3.34% of the shares having voting rights in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS.
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
