Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 11 months of 2020:

November 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 122.3 million EUR 100.1 million 22.2 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 29.1 million EUR 25.9 million 12.4 % January - November 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 1,089.8 million EUR 989.7 million 10,1 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 254.2 million EUR 237.6 million 7.0 %

In January – November 2020, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,089.8 million, which is 10.1 per cent. more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 989.7 million). The Group's revenue mainly increased as a result of higher revenue of the networks segment due to price of power distribution service, which is comprised of power transmission, distribution and public service obligations (PSO) components.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January – November 2020 was equal to EUR 254.2 million, i.e. 7.0 per cent. more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 237.6 million). The increase was driven by better result of networks segment due to growing value of regulated assets as a result of investments in the renewal of distribution networks, better result of CCGT unit in Elektrėnai complex of flexible generation segment and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP of green generation segment.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

