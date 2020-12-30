Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 29 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 123 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 29 December 2020

Last day including right: 29 December 2020

First day excluding right: 30 December 2020

Record date: 4 January 2021

Board resolution date: Not yet determined

Maximum number of new shares: 4,800,000

Subscription price: NOK 4.10

Shall the rights be listed: No

Launch of the Subsequent Offering will be conditional upon; (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company's Board of Directors, and (iii) approval and publication of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering will be given in due course.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.