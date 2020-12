AS Baltika plans in 2021 to disclose information and organise the annual general meeting on the following dates:

26.02.2021 Unaudited interim accounts for the IV quarter

24.03.2021 Audited annual report for 2020

16.04.2021 Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter

19.04.2021 Annual general meeting of shareholders

15.07.2021 Unaudited interim accounts for the II quarter

19.10.2021 Unaudited interim accounts for the III quarter





Triinu Tarkin

Member of Management Board, CFO

Triinu.tarkin@baltikagroup.com