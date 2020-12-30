New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02212012/?utm_source=GNW

This report details market shares for sleep aids based on product, sleep disorder and geography.Based on product, the market is segmented into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratories, and home sleep tests.



Based on sleep disorder, the market is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and others.



The global sleep aids market is segmented in this report by product, sleep disorder and region.



People in developed countries worldwide face two challenges in getting a good sleep: stress and making sleep a priority.Throughout the day, people stress about things that happen in their everyday lives, and in the night, they stress about sleep.



People need to understand that sleep is a natural process, and it is supported by reducing stress and anxiety.Unfortunately, in modern societies, people mostly work to the point of exhaustion, repeatedly, and this vicious cycle does not lead to true rest.



Besides stress and anxiety, sleep deprivation is also caused by too much caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, as well as working night shifts and working at a computer before going to bed.



Progress in the field of sleep is fast-paced, and researchers are learning more and more each day about different types of sleep disorders.We are now witnessing a technology surge in the field of sleep apnea with the culmination of home sleep study tests (HSTs). Patients with sleep disorders now prefer HSTs over tests in sleep centers, as they can perform the HST at home, with all the comforts of home. Until now, most patients were reluctant to go to sleep centers, as they disliked the idea of sleeping in a strange place with many electrodes hooked on to their body. The small units of HSTs can diagnose sleep apnea with the same degree of accuracy as that of machines used in a sleep center. Although the HST

provides limited data, its convenience is more appealing.



In the consumer world of sleep, the list of electronic gadgets continues to grow in two areas: simple selfmonitoring gadgets and solutions through invention.At consumer electronics tradeshows, it is common to see booths showcasing apps, sound machines and different types of wearable devices that suit the needs of the sleep-deprived.



The booths exhibit home use, bedside or inside-the-bed devices to measure sleep, movement, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep stages.Most of these gadgets are easy to use and very accurate.



Different types of sound machines provide white noise to mask unwanted external or internal sounds, and also provide soothing sounds to suit the needs of the user.



Another growing trend is in the bedding industry, in the form of new sleep-related comfort devices such as mattresses and pillows.Hundreds of new styles of mattresses made of durable springs and ultrasmooth foams have entered the sleep-improvement market.



There are products to make people warm or cool during sleep, to have light only on one side of the bed, to help parents who have children with night terrors, and to help women sleep better based on their menstrual cycles.These trends are enriching the sleep experience.



Overall, sleep is on the cutting edge of technology in many ways.

