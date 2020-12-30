New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0298005/?utm_source=GNW

In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only.



The market estimates for used and refurbished MRI machines will be discussed in a different report.



This report provides an overview and the following information at a regional level for various categories and distribution shares in the market, as well as the competitive landscape -

- Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.

- Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the market for medical MRI machines, which includes a brief overview of the company, its business activities and its share of the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

- A list of key products under development and/or clinical investigation by key companies.



The market was segmented based on architecture, field strength, end user and geography.By architecture, the market was segmented as open and closed systems.



By field strength, the market was segmented by low-medium, high- and ultra-high field MRI systems.By application area, the market was segmented as orthopedic, spine, brain, cardiovascular, head and neck, abdominal and pelvis, whole body MRI and others.



By end user, the market was segmented as hospitals, ambulatory centers and diagnostic imaging laboratories. By geography, the market was segmented into North America (including the U.S., Canada and Mexico); Europe (including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea) and Rest of the World (RoW), which includes the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Report Includes:

- 49 tabels

- Detailed overview of the global markets and technologies for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Segmentation of the global MRI systems market by geographical region, end user, type, field strength and application areas

- Information on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Assessment of vendor landscape and corporate-level profiles of key companies operating for MRI devices market, including Siemens Healthcare GMBH, Alltech Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp., and GE Healthcare



Summary:

In this report, comprehensive market sizing and analysis has been provided through segmenting the market into five types -

- By application.

- By architecture.

- By end user.

- By field strength.

- By region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

MRI is considered to be the best diagnostic tool available by doctors, healthcare providers and researchers across the globe.Its wide range of diagnostic abilities has led to a significant shift in the market for diagnostic devices.



MRI as a diagnostic tool can be used in detecting a broad spectrum of acute and chronic disorders. This market is expected to witness substantial growth, due to the latest technological advancements and the growing need for such advanced

diagnostic tools. This report was created to provide an in-depth analysis of the technological and commercial aspects of MRI machines and technologies.

