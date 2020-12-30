New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Thermostat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960101/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Temperature Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 23.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $508 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.2% CAGR



The Smart Thermostat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$508 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.



Humidity Sensor Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR



In the global Humidity Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$220.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$766.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$743.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Control4 Corporation

Ecobee, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Energate, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lennox International, Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Thermostat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

