However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has forced the automotive, mining, and other industries to shut down their operations, which is expected to decrease the demand for industrial fabric in 2020.



Epoxy is the fastest-growing resin type of industrial fabric s, in terms of value.

Aramid fiber offers good chemical and physical properties at elevated temperatures, has high strength and rigidity, and is lightweight.Aramid industrial fabric is increasingly used in protective apparel.



DUPONT is the largest manufacturer of aramid industrial fabric.Fabrics made with aramid fibers offer excellent heat and flame resistance.



These fabrics do not melt or catch flame up to 500oC, which results in better fabric integrity at high temperatures.These fabrics offer excellent resistance to abrasion and cutting and high chemical resistance.



Due to the above properties, aramid fabric is preferred for protective clothing applications.



Flame Resistance Apparel is the fastest-growing application of industrial fabric , in terms of value.



The flame resistance apparel application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value.Nylon, aramid and polyester fibers are increasingly used in flame-resistant industrial fabrics.



The workers in the industrial sector perform operations in high temperatures. The use of flame-resistant apparel in such working conditions protects the workers from various hazardous situations, as flame-resistant apparel is designed to reduce the spread of fire.



APAC is the fastest-growing industries market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global industrial fabric market during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial fabric industry in this region is supported by the low-cost labor, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing safety regulations in various end-use industries.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for industrial fabric, which affected the industrial fabric demand in Asian countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the industrial fabric demand during the forecast period.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Forbo International SA (Switzerland)

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

• Scott Bader (UK)

• Habasit AG (Switzerland)

• Dupont (US)

• Johns Manville (India)

• ContiTech AG (Germany)

• Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

• Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc. (France)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global industrial fabric market and forecasts the market size until 2025.The report includes the market segmentation –Fiber Type( Polyamide, Polyester, Aramid, Composite, and Others), Application (conveyor belt, transmission belt, protective apparel, automotive carpet, flame-resistant apparel, and others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial fabric market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global industrial fabric market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the industrial fabric market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall industrial fabric market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

