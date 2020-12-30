New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Textiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960100/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Military & Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 25.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $740 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR



The Smart Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$740 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.2% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.



Entertainment Segment to Record 23.5% CAGR



In the global Entertainment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$297.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adidas AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Gentherm, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textile AG

Sensoria, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Textronics, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960100/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Textiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports & Fitness

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Textiles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles

by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Textiles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles

by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles

by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles

by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Textiles by

Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment,

Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Textiles by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense,

Entertainment, Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Textiles by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense,

Entertainment, Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Textiles by Application - Healthcare, Military & Defense,

Entertainment, Automotive, Sports & Fitness and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Textiles

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Military & Defense, Entertainment, Automotive,

Sports & Fitness and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001