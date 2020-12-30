New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Robotics Market by Type, Payload, Function, Application and Region - Trends & Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123130/?utm_source=GNW



• By type, articulated segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



With the outbreak of a pandemic, the manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in automated technologies, which is projected to drive the adoption of food robotics solutions in the market.Articulated robots have a wide variety of payload capacities.



The flexibility of articulated robots to be used for a variety of functions in the food industry is projected to drive its growth in the food robotics market.

• By application, beverage segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for packaged beverages is one of the key reasons driving the growth of robots in beverage industry.The beverage industry includes the use of robotics in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production.



Robotics are increasingly used for packaging and repackaging function for application in beverages. This is projected to drive the adoption of robots in the beverage sector, further driving the market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Owing to the large production of RTE food products and increasing investments in the food processing industry in countries such as India in the Asia Pacific region, the growth of food robotics market is projected to be the fastest. The growing demand for higher production capacities, availability of technology, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the growth of food robotics market in Asia Pacific region.

The food robotics market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including South Africa, the Middle East and other countries in Africa.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply-side – 59% and Demand-side - 41%

• By Designation: CXO – 31%, Managers - 24%, and Executives - 45%

• By Region: Europe - 29%, North America - 24%, APAC- 32%, RoW- 15%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• ABB Group (Switzerland)

• KUKA AG (Germany)

• Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)

• OMRON Corporation (Japan)

• Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

• Staubli International AG (Switzerland)

• Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.)

• Schunk GmbH (Germany)

• Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland)

• Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia)

• Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan)

• Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Fuji Robotics (Japan), and Moley Robotics (U.K.)



Research Coverage

This report segments the food robotics market based on type, payload, function, application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food robotics market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



