Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $394.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Smart Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$394.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Lighting

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Schneider Electric SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Street Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

